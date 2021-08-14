Maurice H. Wade POULTNEY — The funeral service for Maurice Hudson “Moe” Wade, 85, who died Aug. 6, 2021, was held Thursday, Aug. 12, at United Baptist Church in East Poultney. The Rev. Stephen Payne officiated. The pianist was Cameron Wescott and the fiddler was Walt West. The eulogy was by Michael Roberts. Bearers were Rick Moyer, Timothy, Alexander, Christopher, Russell and Steven Wade. Honorary bearers were Mike Moyer, Michael Roberts, Bruce Williams, Dave Spooner, Joe and Steve Blair. Burial followed in Poultney Cemetery. A reception took place at the Legacy Center in Poultney. The Free and Accepted Masons held a fraternal service Wednesday at Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, the Poultney Cemetery Association or United Baptist Church of Poultney, in care of the funeral home.
