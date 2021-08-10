Maurice H. Wade POULTNEY — Maurice Hudson “Moe” Wade, 85, passed away at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Aug. 6, 2021, after a short illness. Moe was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Poultney, the youngest child of Fred and Eva (Hutchins) Wade. He attended Poultney schools. He joined his brother, Roscoe, in the logging business in his early years. He married Leta Mae Kenyon in Middletown Springs on May 24, 1955. He became employed by Harry Colburn at his farm in Mount Holly. In 1963, he moved his family to East Poultney where he worked for Clark & Haynes which later became Morse Block. He was a hard laborer all his life. Despite many back surgeries, he continued to work for the State of Vermont highway department and eventually the Town of Poultney highway department. Not completely ready to retire, he continued to work for the town at the Transfer Station and retired in 2013. Between some of his surgeries, he had his own small engine repair business at his home and became an auctioneer. He was a great fan of old country music, bluegrass, and loved a good fiddle song. He would travel throughout Vermont and New York to take in a show. He enjoyed spending time at his deer camp, Six Bux, not only with his hunting buddies but spending long holiday weekends there with family, most evenings ending with a rowdy game of “31.” He liked to take trips, sometimes not having a destination in mind. Leta learned to always pack a toothbrush and a spare pair of underwear when they left the house. They frequently traveled to the St. Lawrence Seaway, Niagara Falls, Mount Washington, the Outer Banks and Amish country in Pennsylvania. One of his most loved trips was to Illinois in 1973 along with his brothers, Clifford and Buck, and families to see cousins they hadn’t seen in years and then continuing to Arkansas to see brother Roscoe and his family. It was a summer to remember. Moe was community minded. He served on the Poultney Selectboard from 1997 to 2008. He was part of several organizations, including a charter member of the Poultney Rescue Squad; Fish & Game club; Poultney Snowmobile Devils; a trustee of the East Poultney Baptist Church and a member of its Men’s Club; a trustee of the Poultney Cemetery Assoc.; the Poultney Valley Grange and the Vermont State Grange; Morning Star Lodge where he served as Master; served as Honorable Grand Secretary of the Ethan Allen Chapter of the Sword of Bunker Hill; the Adirondack Fiddlers and was MC for the Middletown Springs Country Show for many years. He was selected as Poultney’s Citizen of the Year in 2006. In his spare time, he liked to sit on the front porch and watch the world go by. Leta predeceased him in 2003. In 2004, he married Jean Brodie from Hartford, New York. She predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by a daughter, DaleSusan Hughes (David S. Jr.), of Poultney; a son, Brian Wade, of Poultney; three grandsons, Timothy (fiancée Ashley Dudek), Alexander and Christopher Wade, all of Poultney; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hunter, of Poultney; a sister-in-law, Daphane Wade, of Granville, New York; four stepchildren, Diane Wade and Holly McCarthy, of Hartford, New York, Joyce Martin and Edwin “Buddy” Brodie, of Fort Edward, New York; and several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by six brothers, Peter Batease, Clifford, Harold, Roscoe, Roger and Fredrick “Buck” Wade; four sisters, Lena in infancy, Mildred Manning, Jessie Parker and V. Mabel Lincoln. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Masonic services will be conducted at the funeral home. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Stephen Payne will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Poultney United Baptist Church in East Poultney. Burial to follow in the Poultney Cemetery. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, Palliative Care Dept. and all the staff of the 5th floor of Rutland Regional Medical Center and the staff of the 2nd and 4th floors of The Pines for the care and compassion shown to Moe these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad, the Poultney Cemetery Association or the United Baptist Church of Poultney, in care of the funeral home.
