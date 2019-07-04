Maurice Johnson MANCHESTER CENTER — Maurice Johnson, 76, died June 25, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.