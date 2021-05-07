Maurice L. Ponton rites SHREWSBURY — The funeral service for Maurice Laurie Ponton, 93, who died April 26, 2021, was held Tuesday at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Steven Marchand, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church. Burial followed in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Bearers were Jeremy and Jeffrey Duchsne, Nate VanDien and Tony Epkey.
