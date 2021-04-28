Maurice L. Ponton RUTLAND — Maurice L. Ponton, 93, died April 26, 2021, surrounded by family, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Maurice was born in Swanton, Vermont, on June 6, 1927, to Raymond and Marion (Soulia) Ponto. Maurice had a passion for cooking which he shared with his family and many friends over the years. He was head chef at Woolworth's in Rutland Vermont, before working and retiring from Rutland Regional Medical Center as head chef. In his retirement, Maurice and his wife of 67 years, Marguerite, opened the Horseshoe in Sudbury which they operated as a recital hall and catering company. When they closed the Horseshoe, Maurice shared his love of cooking with his family by hosting family gatherings and holidays. In Maurice's free time, he was often found in the garden or at the bird feeders. The one thing that brought Maurice the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maurice was a former member of the Mount Holly, State and National Grange, and St. Patrick Church. Maurice and Marguerite enjoyed travelling to Florida every winter where they own a home in a retirement community. Survivors include his wife, Marguerite (Johnson) Ponton; five daughters, Maureen (Bruce) Duchesne of Wallingford, Michelle Farmer of Evansville, Indiana, Debbie (James) Bennick of Shrewsbury, Patty (John) Epkey of Greenwood, Indiana, and Karen Ponton of Pittsford; 12 grandkids, 22 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild; four brothers, Harold Ponto of Burlington, Robert Ponto of Rutland, Richard Ponton of Virginia and Arnold Ponto of Florida; five sisters, Mildred Buffum of Texas, Barbara Lampke of North Carolina, Margaret Singleton of California, Marie Mylott of Texas and Mary McDevitt of Fairfax, Vermont. Maurice was predeceased by his son, Douglas Ponton; and five siblings, Raymond Ponto Jr., David Ponto, Arthur Ponton, Thersea Elsesser and Aline Chamberlain. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. Masks are required. A private funeral service and burial will be held for family after calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Dept., Shunpike Road, Shrewsbury, VT 05738; or Clarendon Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 168, Clarendon, VT 05759. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
