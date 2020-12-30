Maurice Paul Doucette MOUNT HOLLY — Maurice Paul “Moe” Doucette, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Mount Holly, Vermont, with his wife of 61 years by his side. Moe was born on March 7, 1936, in West Warwick, Rhode Island, to Donat and Doris (Phaneuf) Doucette. Knowing each other since early childhood, Moe married the girl next door, Annette (Chartier), in 1959 at St. John the Baptist Church in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Following service to his country in the U.S. Navy, Moe was employed by Leesona Corp. and later, Brown & Sharp in Rhode Island, then Electric Boat Div. of General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut, prior to retiring as a machinist working on nuclear submarines. Moe and Annette lived in Coventry, Rhode Island, from 1966 until they moved to Mount Holly, Vermont, in 2003. Moe’s favorite sport was hunting with his hunting buddies. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and skiing. He was an active member of Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, Vermont. Besides his wife, Moe is survived by his brother, Donald and wife Dolores (Calabro) Doucette of Coventry, Rhode Island; 18 precious nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a dear nephew, Donald Jr. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service, in the parish hall. Adherence to COVID-19 regulations is sincerely appreciated. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Maurice’s memory. Local arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont.
