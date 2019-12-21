Mavis (Bradder) Larson PROCTOR — Mavis Lillian (Bradder) Larson passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at the age of 96 in her Proctor home of 69 years. Mavis was born May 1, 1923, in Haverhill, New Hampshire, the daughter of Wilbur and Madeline (Dorr) Bradder. While attending Rutland High School she worked as a lifeguard and swimming instructor at the old Rotary pool in Rutland. She was an excellent athlete and broke many swimming and track and field records while attending University of Mary Washington. During WW2, Mavis joined the U.S. Army Corps as a laboratory technician serving between 1943 and 1945. During the war, she met her future husband Lennart Larson. After leaving military service, Mavis moved to Monrovia, California, with a girlfriend, for a job as a laboratory technician at the Pottenger Sanatorium. She remained in California for a year before moving back to Vermont where she married Lennart in 1947. They built their home and resided in Proctor their entire married lives while raising four children. They were married for 50 years prior to Lennart’s death in 1997. Mavis worked as a lab technician for Proctor and Rutland hospitals and for Dr. James Gray’s medical office. Later in life, she was a home health aide for Charlotte Allen’s Community Care home. Mavis’ father, a Vermont forester, and her mother taught her about nature and the outdoors, which she remained passionate about her entire life. She instilled this love of the outdoors into her children, which was an incredible gift. She spent many years enjoying family outings at her family’s camps in Tinmouth and Wheelerville and other places, including her sisters’ homes in Pawlet, Vermont, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her outdoor hobbies included fly fishing, bird watching, riding horses and canoeing the Tinmouth channel. Another chapter of her life was spent as a Cub Scout leader where she continued to pass on her love of nature and Indian lore. Mavis also loved music and she learned to play various instruments and taught piano lessons. She was also an avid reader where she dreamed of travel and adventure through her books. At the age of 82, Mavis remarried Dr. James Gray in 2005. Together, they began her world travels. During her travels, she studied Spanish for she loved languages. Mavis’ marriage to James ended in 2015. She is survived by her four children Paul Larson and wife Jayne, Mark Larson (all of Indianola, Washington), Carl Larson and partner Monica Fritsch (Poulsbo, Washington) and Andrea Larson-Roberge and husband Alan (Florence); a sister, Madeline Leach (Pawlet); grandchildren Jessica Larson (Irvine, California), Ryan Larson (Tustin, California), Tatum Larson (Seattle, Washington), Hildi Larson (Bellingham, Washington); and many nieces and nephews. Mavis was predeceased by her parents; brother William Bradder; and sister Mary Hunt. At the request of her family, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Tinmouth. There will be no calling hours and any donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford. To Mavis’ memory, “If you truly love nature you will find beauty everywhere.” Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
