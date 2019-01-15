Max David Eno Mayleigh Therese Eno RUTLAND — Max David and Mayleigh Therese Eno, infant twins of Jonathan and Felisha (Pierro) Williams, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rutland. Survivors include their parents; a sister, Audysie Eno, and two brothers Jonathan Eno and Kyle Eno; several grandparents, including maternal grandparents Dixie Hadley and Timothy Pierro Sr., all of Rutland; several aunts, uncles and cousins. They were predeceased by a paternal grandmother, Patricia Reed. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland.
