Max Horace Young BRANDON — Max Horace Young Jr., 86, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, following a short bout with pneumonia. Mr. Young was born in Rutland City, on Aug. 22, 1933. He was the son of Max and Ruth (Elliott) Young, Sr. He grew up in Florence, where he received his early education and graduated from Pittsford High School, Class 1951. Max retired in 1993 following 31 years of service at Tambrands in Rutland. In earlier years he enjoyed ice fishing on Lake Champlain and later years on Lake Dunmore, with his wife, until “Izzy” put an end to that. He and his wife were active golfers and members of Neshobe Golf Club. He had also been a member of Neshobe Sportsman’s Club. He was proud of taking his family on a cross-country road trip to every state in the union. He surprised his wife with her retirement trip to Alaska. He loved woodworking and always looked forward to his golf outing with Dick Loomis, Ron Horton and Skip Jennings. Max enjoyed caring for his property and was the envy, for his immaculate lawn. Every day was a good day when it was “Beer 30 On The Hill.” Max is survived by his wife; Pauline (Poljacik) Young of Brandon, who he married in Brandon on July 30, 1955, and one daughter, Lori Young and her partner Ron Preseau of Brandon; his grandson; Ronald Max Young Jr. and his wife Lisa Ryan; and all who knew him especially good friend, Kurt Kimball. He was predeceased by his son; Ronald Max “Youngster” Young in 1995, and brothers-in-law and nephews. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to: Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.