Maxine (Lubinsky) Milton WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Maxine A. (Lubinsky) Milton, 85, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died Jan. 15, 2021, at Grace Health & Rehab in Stanardville, Virginia. She was born in Orwell, Vermont, June 18, 1935, daughter of Peter and Laura (Diekel) Lubinsky. Maxine was a graduate of Rutland (Vermont) High School. Surviving are two sons, David Martin and wife Karen, Paul Martin; a daughter, Sandy Vickers and husband Mike; a brother, Peter Lubinsky; four grandchildren, Peter Martin, Wayne Martin, Jesse Vickers and Megan Vickers; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Martin, MacKayla Martin and Leia Vickers; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford W. Milton.
