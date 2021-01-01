Maxine Murray Kimball Moriah, N.Y. — Maxine Murray Kimball, 73, passed over unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2020, in Albany, New York, virtually surrounded by her family. She was born on May 3, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of John Rockwell and Helen (Belock) Murray. She attended Brandon area schools and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Charter Oak College in Connecticut. In 1964, Maxine married her high school sweetheart, Wally “Rob” Kimball, and spent 55 years with him, raising their three children. He passed away on Feb. 10, 2019. Max worked in the office at the former Brandon Training School from 1978 to 1984, then for Goodrich Corp., Vermont, retiring in 2009 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed history, traveling, writing, genealogy research, reading and movies. Maxine enjoyed learning new things, especially historical facts. She was an avid reader on many subjects and always had a book in progress on her Nook, and an audio book in her car. She also enjoyed online exchange of information and emailed several friends and relatives often. Maxine was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Wallace Kimball; a brother, Shannon Murray; and her parents; as well as a brother-in-law, Raymond Campeau. She is survived by a daughter, Christine McLelland (Rob); two sons, Jason and Aaron Kimball; and four beautiful grandchildren, Kenzie and Delaney McLelland, and Tyler and Jarran Kimball; two sisters, Carol Colp (Scott Williams) and Ava Campeau, and her partner, Brad Michner. Burial will be private. Visit awrfh.com to share your condolences.
