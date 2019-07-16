May Ann (Barlow) Peavey SPRINGFIELD — May Ann (Barlow) Peavey, 92, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Liberty, Maine, the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Brown) Barlow. She graduated from Liberty High School. On Jan. 5, 1945, she married John W. Peavey in Liberty. Mrs. Peavey was active with the Audubon Society, and had taught the E.L.F. wildlife program in area schools for many years. She was a member of Springfield Garden Club, First Congregational Church and Unitarian Universalist Church. She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, knitting and traveling. Survivors include four sons Clair, Loring, Greg, all of Maine, and Glenn, of Wisconsin; a daughter, JoAnn, of Maine; a brother, Charles Davis, of Illinois; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Mrs. Peavey was predeceased by her husband in 2016. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. A reception will follow at Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS), 149 Natures Way, Quechee, VT 05059.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.