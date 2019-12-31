May Bates BRANDON — May "Nannie" Bates, 97, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born July 19, 1922, in Newark-Nottingham, England. She was inducted into the British Army and served three years during WWII. In 1944, she married Walter Leon Bates, of Brandon who was in the U.S. Army, in England. Survivors include her children Jackie Larocque, of Salisbury, Michael Bates of Fort Myers, Florida, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and their daughter, Jean Bates Hewitt. The memorial service will be held at noon Jan. 4, 2020, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where a calling hour begins at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas & Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Conant Square, Brandon, VT 05733.
