May Bell Hinton RUTLAND CITY — May Bell Hinton, age 59, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home in Rutland. Ms. Hinton was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on May 9, 1962. She was the daughter of Henry and Helen (Stickney) Hinton. She grew up in Brattleboro where she received her early education and graduated from Brattleboro High School. In her earlier years, she had worked at several Brattleboro nursing homes. She moved to Bolivar, Missouri, in 2002 and returned to Brandon in 2007. She had been a resident of Rutland since 2017. She enjoyed arts and crafts, was an avid reader and loved playing on her computer. She belonged to Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Forest Dale. She is survived by two daughters, Diana Currier and her husband, Mark, and Debra Voos, all of Rutland; a son, John Hinton, of Burlington; and a sister, Diane Short, of Rapid City, South Dakota. Eight grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Raymond Hinton; and a sister, Helen Hinton. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Forest Dale. Rev. Scott Carlson, pastor, will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow in Forestdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
