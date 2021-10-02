Megan Battey MIDDLEBURY — Megan Battey, 64, of Middlebury, died at her home on Sept. 24, 2021. She was the daughter of Bryan and Jean (Anderson) Battey, of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Megan grew up in Maryland and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School but spent her entire adult life in and around Middlebury, graduating from the College in 1979, thereafter working as the Visual Resources curator for the Art Department until her retirement in 2016. She was also a trained archaeologist and worked on projects throughout New England and abroad. She volunteered at Homeward Bound ACHS, the Humane Society, and Addison Allies (helping Mexican dairy farm workers). As a certified Master Gardener, she served on the board of the Middlebury Community Garden since 2014, and volunteered at Helen Porter Nursing & Rehab, maintaining garden beds for the residents. A fixture at the Vermont Sun, she loved cats, gardening, birds, nature and hiking. She married George Todd, of New Haven, in 1992 and divorced in 2019. She is survived by her siblings, David Battey, of Washington, DC, Laura Battey, of Solana Beach, California, and Robert Battey, of Alexandria, Virginia. Details for a memorial service will be announced later.
