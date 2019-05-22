Melanie A. Rooney PROCTOR — Melanie Ann Rooney, 31, died May 18, 2019, in Proctor. She was born Feb. 24, 1988, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Kevin and Karen (Kay) Rooney. Ms. Rooney grew up in Middletown Springs and was going to graduate this spring from Community College of Vermont with an associate degree. She attended Mission City Church and enjoyed animals, camping and being outdoors. Survivors include three daughters Alannah, Olyvia and Zahara; her parents, of Rutland Town; a brother, Steven Rooney, of Proctor; her birth siblings Christian and Leanna Martin, of Sudbury; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
God has brought you home too early.. You will be forever missed, Sweet girl..
