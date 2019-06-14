Melanie A. Rooney PROCTOR — Celebration Of Life for Melanie Rooney, who died May 18, 2019, will be held Sunday, June 23, 2109 12-3 p.m., at the Crystal Beach-North Pavillion. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided. Please bring a dish and a memory to share. This will be a non-alcohol event.
