Melissa A. (Williams) Downes POULTNEY — The memorial service for Melissa Ann (Williams) Downes, 60, of Fairbaks, Alaska, formerly of Poultney, who died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Poultney, with Fr. Lourduraja Simeone, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Poultney Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church hall. Local arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home.
