Melissa A. (Williams) Downes rites POULTNEY — The memorial service for Melissa Ann (Williams) Downes, 60, of Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of Poultney, who died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Poultney. Fr. Lourduraja Simeone, pastor, officiated. The organist was Cameron Westcott. The eulogy was by lifelong friend Susan Kasuba. Burial was in Poultney Cemetery. The brass instrument ensemble was by nephews Jamie, Rusty, Cameron and Gabe Wescott. A reception followed in the church hall. Arrangements were with Durfee Funeral Home.
