Melissa M. Reed rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Melissa M. Reed, 49, who died March 2, 2020, was held Monday, March 9, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Brother Congdon of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officiated. Words of remembrance were shared by her friends and caregivers. A reception followed at the church.
