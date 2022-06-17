Melissa Mahoney-Carvey RUTLAND — Melissa Ann Mahoney-Carvey, 55, of Rutland, passed away on June 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 15, 1966, the daughter of Irene Rogers Mahoney and John Ryan. She graduated in 1984 from Poultney High School. Melissa had a lengthy career in the hospitality industry before deciding to change directions and get her degree in Business. In her free time, Melissa loved tending to her flower garden, sitting on her porch with her husband talking about life, and lounging on the patio with family and friends. She enjoyed hosting gatherings of all kinds and was known for being the “Super Host” providing a smorgasbord of food on a minute's notice. You always had a seat at her dinner table, and she would frequently say, “If you leave hungry, it's your own dang fault.” She was known as the “Neighborhood Mom” to many, always welcoming all walks of life into her home. No matter the individual, Melissa always knew how to make someone feel right at home. She brought out the best in people simply through conversation. She was an amazing mother to her three children, but her favorite role was being Mimi to her six grandbabies, spending time with them, splashing in the pool, or playing on the swings. Family was always most important to Melissa, and she made sure everyone knew it. Melissa did many wonderful things in life but what she loved most was helping people no matter the circumstance. So much so, she made a late career out of it, working with VABIR and Rutland Mental Health. When you think of Melissa, two things come to mind: her smile and her generosity, two beautiful attributes that are irreplaceable. She is so loved and will be missed dearly. Melissa is survived by her husband, Jayson Carvey; her son, Aaron Barclay and wife Sara; her daughter, Brittany Huynh; youngest son, Christian Carvey; six grandbabies, Raya Barclay, Marley Barclay, Quentin Huynh, Coral Huynh, Rowan Barclay, and Everett Huynh; mother, Irene Rogers Mahoney; brother, John Mahoney and wife Kay; sister, Marcia Cottrell and husband Kevin; sister-in-law, Cindy Mahoney; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, John Ryan; and brother, James J. Mahoney Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Church. Calling hours are prior from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Fair Haven. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Loyal Order of the Moose in Rutland at 4 p.m. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.