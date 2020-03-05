Melissa Marie Reed RUTLAND — Melissa Marie Reed, 49, died March 2, 2020, in her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1971, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Rosanna M. Duprey and Jack P. Reed Sr. She graduated in 1987 from Rockpoint High School in Burlington. She attended the College of St. Joseph, Community College of Vermont and graduated from the Police Academy in Pittsford. Ms. Reed was a police officer in Ludlow and North Clarendon. She managed the Sherburne Killington Motel and for a brief time, a McDonald's. In Texas, she was president of Health Enhancement Group and code enforcer for Dumas, Texas. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, was a Relief Society teacher and president, and taught Sunday school. She married Jose Louis Aguayo Aug. 25, 2000. Ms. Reed enjoyed photography, poetry, writing, cooking and music. Survivors include her mother and brother, Jack Reed Jr., of Rutland; two stepchildren, Adam and Amy Aguayo of Dumas, Texas; two sisters, Rebecca Reed of West Rutland, Amanda Reed and two stepbrothers, Francis and Jacob Merriam, all of Danby; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and her stepmother, Lucille M. Reed. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Danby Scottsville Cemetery.
