Melvin E. Lawson NORTH CLARENDON — Melvin E. Lawson, 96, died Aug. 20, 2021, at his home. He was born in Mungundy, New Brunswick, Canada, April 10, 1925, the son of Elbridge W. and Bertha A. (Vance) Lawson. Melvin was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, serving in the Pacific and on the USS Independence. He was a 3rd Class Gunner’s mate. He worked in sales for Seward’s Dairy and had been retired from General Electric Co. Melvin was a member of the Rutland American Legion Post 31. Surviving are his son, James M. Lawson, of Mesquite, Nevada; two daughters, JoAnn Voelz, of North Clarendon, and Judy Cole, of Pittsford; four grandchildren, Jennifer DuPrey, Jason (Katie) Cole, Dawn (Brad) Funk and Matthew (Joy) Lawson; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence (LeFrancois) Lawson, in 2007; four sisters, Gladys Johnson, Pearl Hebert, Blanche Trombley and Rena Lawson. Burial will be held in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
