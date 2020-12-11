Meraline W. Chandler DELAND, Fla. — Meraline W. Chandler left this world and entered the next on Dec. 7, 2020, at Advent Health hospital in Deland, Florida, after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer. Born April 18, 1938, in Fair Haven, Vermont, Meraline was the seventh child of Merrill and Adeline Walker. She met her future husband at the tender age of 5 and attended a one-room schoolhouse on Howard Hill until transitioning to Fair Haven High School. Educational pursuits took her to the University of Vermont, as well as Adirondack Community College from where she was graduated with an associate degree. The day before her 21st birthday, she married Wesley A. Chandler. The two celebrated 60 years of marriage with a long-awaited trip to Alaska in the summer of 2019. Wesley’s career took them from Benson, Vermont, to Saratoga Springs, New York, Biloxi, Mississippi, as well as Oklahoma, but they would eventually return home to Vermont. In later years, Meraline divided her time between Benson, Vermont, and Deland, Florida. Together, they raised three children along life’s path. Meraline and Wesley owned Signal Hill Stables. She enjoyed going to the harness races and the fairs to see their horses win. Meraline also enjoyed bingo, casinos and cruising with her husband, family and friends. She was a member of Church of the Holy Presence, Deland, Florida, as well as the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Fair Haven, Vermont, and Deland, Florida, the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband, Wesley A. Chandler; daughters, Tamila Bridge (and Larry) of Mendon, Vermont, and Heidi Chandler (and Joe Barosci) of Benson, Vermont, and a son, Terry Chandler (and Betsy) of Boonton, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Morgan Dillon, Tory Tyminski (and Leslie), Brittany Tyminski and Katherine Chandler; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Mills and Christopher Dillon; her niece and caretaker, Twyla Hanna; along with several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five brothers, J.B. Walker, Robert Walker, Richard Walker, Raymond Walker, Kenneth Walker; and sister, Edith Walker. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Church of the Holy Presence, 355 North Kepler Road, Deland, Florida. Burial will be at a later time in Benson, Vermont. Memorial contributions are gratefully appreciated and may be sent to The Church of the Holy Presence, 355 North Kepler Road, Deland, FL 32724; or The United Church of Benson, 2793 Stage Road, Benson, VT 05743.
