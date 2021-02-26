Meredith L. Patch WALLINGFORD — Meredith L. Patch, 85, of Wallingford, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Born Jan. 20, 1936, in Dover, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma (Stork) McCabe. She graduated from Dover High School and retired as a secretary from the U.S. Army R&D Center in Picaninny Arsenal in Dover, New Jersey. Meredith and her husband, Francis, who was born in East Wallingford, moved to Vermont in 1996. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, in 1999; brothers, James and William; and companion, George Wolf. Meredith is survived by her son, Thomas and wife Eleanor of Wallingford; granddaughters, Rebecca Van Horn and Heather Patch; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Van Horn and Emerson Gardner. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.