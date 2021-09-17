Meredith Moore Love RUTLAND — Graveside services for Meredith Moore Love, age 62, of San Angelo, Texas, will be held in Evergreen Cemetery on Oct. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. Military services will be provided by the Rutland American Legion Post.
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 12:44 am
