Merle and Barbara Preedom RUTLAND — The graveside service for Merle F. Preedom Sr., 94, and Barbara Preedom, 89, who died January 2019, was held Saturday, May 18, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church. The eulogist was Mitchell Preedom. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
