Merle P. Schoenfeld RUTLAND — Merle P. Schoenfeld, 95, died on Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Kervick Residence in Rutland, Vermont. He was born to Rae and Alvin Schoenfeld in Hulmeville, Pennsylvania. He served his country proudly in Germany from 1944 to 1946 with his claim to fame as a driver for General Patton at times. Merle had always been an avid skier and golfer so, after numerous ski bum trips, he moved to Killington in 1959, purchased the Combination Farm and in the years to follow, converted it to Mountain Meadows Lodge, a country lodge. As a ski instructor at Killington, he met a girl who worked in the base lodge ski shop and in 1964, he married her, Beverley Eastman, and her girls, Diane and Deb. The new family then all worked together to make Mountain Meadows a success. Selling in 1973, he moved on to Proctor-Pittsford Country Club to be its golf pro, four-time club champ and helped to establish the PPCC Junior Golf Program, of which he was proudest. He spent 30 years golfing his heart out with 20 of those skiing in the winter. Predeceased by his parents, brother Bruce, wife Beverley. He leaves behind his daughters, Diane Eastman (husband Dan Gram), Deb Eastman, all of Cuttingsville; grandson JB Smith (wife Samantha Mclemore) and his pride and joy, great-grands, Harper, Leo and Edie Smith-Mclemore, all of Maryland. We will all miss that twinkle in your eye. The family gives their heartfelt thanks, gratitude and love to the staff at St. Joseph Kervick Residence, the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Merle. You truly made him a happy man in his senior years. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club at a later date.
