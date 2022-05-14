Merlyn "Lynn" (Davis) Johnson RUTLAND — Merlyn Della “Lynn” (Davis) Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Yarmouth, Maine, near her two daughters. She had resided there since August 2021 to continue rehabilitation for aphasia as a result of two strokes in July 2021. Although her recovery from stroke did not progress as hoped, she did not experience physical limitations or pain, and had the love and support of her family. Lynn came into this world during the Great Depression, on June 9, 1933, the elder child of Robert Fifield Davis, a dairy farmer, and his wife, Elsie “Sunny” Sunde Davis, in Rutland Town, Vermont. Lynn attended the one-room Mill Village schoolhouse for Grades 1-7, then transferred to Rutland schools for Grades 8-12, graduating in 1951. She attended the former Green Mountain Junior College in Poultney, Vermont, earning a degree as medical secretary in 1953. Lynn married Lyman W. Johnson of Rutland in 1954, who was then attending Tufts University’s School of Dentistry. Lynn would live all her life within a few miles of her childhood home, apart from college and the first years of marriage while Lyman completed dental school. While in the Boston area, Lynn would be highly valued as medical secretary to an esteemed Beacon Hill OB/GYN, who had developed breakthrough birth and delivery protocols. As her husband established his dental practice in Rutland in 1956, Lynn began the seemingly simple career of mother and housewife, including these posts, among many: manager of the family budget, billpayer, housekeeper, mom to two girls, wardrobe sewer, party planner, piano lesson enforcer, student ski instructor, PTA member, VAC volunteer, occasional caregiver to her father-in-law, tennis player, skier and ice skater, bridge player, daily home cook, and frequent gourmet chef and entertainer to the couple’s many active friends. Lynn was a young wife/mother/woman of many interests and talents. She was an inveterate preserver of fruits and garden produce. She had a knowing eye for interior and garden design and what suited her home and family’s lifestyle. She had an innate talent for choosing the perfect colors and materials, finding bargain estate sale treasures, sewing draperies and slipcovers, painting tole, and creating floral arrangements. She cherished her many friends, from schoolgirl besties to bridge club. She had a great appreciation for the arts, travel, history, and culture. Later in life, she would have a further opportunity to indulge those interests. Lynn was always a willing volunteer for nonprofits or community projects or an ailing or sad friend. She was honored last year for her 50-year active membership in the Rutland Garden Club. Lynn served on the flower committee for Grace Congregational UCC for decades, procuring, arranging, and then delivering flowers to ill congregants at home or in hospital. Following the end of her marriage, Lynn received her “greatest gift” embodied in the person of Jack Shackelford. They shared a quarter-century as best friends, traveling companions, golf and bridge partners and a 20+ year engagement. They fulfilled foreign travel bucket lists and cross-country visits to friends and relatives. For many years, Tequesta, Florida, became their winter home, earning them a second neighborhood of special friends. Jack’s death in May 2014 after a prolonged illness was devastating, but Lynn would persevere. Despite Lynn’s petite frame and kind eyes, she was an unexpected force of nature. Her fierce independence, devilish sense of humor and Swedish stubbornness bore her through difficult challenges, yet served to keep her steadfastly in the home she had shared and loved with Jack. Even as Covid made the last two years lonely and isolating for all, Lynn found solace in her familiar and beloved surroundings, where she was supported by Southern Vermont Council on Aging, her family and friends. Lynn is survived by her daughters, Holly Johnson and Cindy Johnson Asherman and her husband, David; grandson Davis and wife Sarah, and great-grandson Rafe; grandson Reed Asherman; brother Ralph Davis and wife Doris; nephew Todd and niece Lexi; former husband, Lyman Johnson; nephews, Greg and Jay Johnson. A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Please plan to bring a smile and your best stories of adventures shared. Donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to: Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
