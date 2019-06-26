Merrill N. Outslay MENDON — Merrill Nyland Outslay, 77, of Mendon, Vermont, died Monday morning after a short illness. Through it all, he was supported by his close friends and family and is survived by his brother (Lowell) four sons (Duncan, Scott, Michael, and Gregor), and eight grandchildren. Though a somber time for us, in keeping with Merrill’s personality, we have chosen to keep this lighthearted. As someone who always enjoyed a good laugh, what follows is a testament to the man we knew and will always remember. Raised in Hawthorne, New Jersey, Merrill was the product of a hardworking, middle-class family. His mother, Anna, was a school teacher and his father, Albert, an office manager. As a young man, he enjoyed fencing, fishing, reading, photography and his time in Boy Scouts (where he achieved the level of Eagle Scout), hobbies that he would continue to enjoy throughout his life. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Macfarlan. In 1964 he graduated from Pace College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Jane from Cornell with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. He then started his career with Chase bank of Manhatten where he eventually rose to a level of Vice President. After having their first child, Catherine Jane, they moved back to his wife’s family farm in Hawthorne. Though he still worked in the city, he rather enjoyed suburban farm living. Though city and farming may have appeared like an unlikely union, it worked well. How he made it work is less interesting to explain than imagining just what it looked like. As curious as it was amusing, Merrill recounted stories of riding his bike to the train station wearing a three-piece suit and a basket full of fresh eggs he would then sell during his commute. Eventually, he would leave the city entirely, but not because he was looking for a more peaceful existence. Rather, he loved working outdoors. Besides, peace was not part of the equation, especially with his growing family. Within a ten-year span, four more children were born, all boys. How this happened has become part of Outslay family folklore. Though he would never admit to this, it is believed numbers 4 and 5 were a bit of a surprise. Only ten months passed after the third child when number four was born. Then, to everyone’s shock, number five entered just a few minutes later, SURPRISE!. Eyes aghast, jaws dropped, and nursing scrambling is how it has been described. In retrospect, some would say that was an act of God (considering this was before ultrasounds were normally performed, the fetal heart tones had to be perfectly synced to not pick up two separate heart beats). Of course, given Merrill’s personality, he questioned that statement. Not because of where he may have stood in his faith or with medical knowledge, but in his practical sense of humor. With a grin, he would playfully argue that it simply could not be, because insurance never covered acts of God. Now with one daughter and four boys, the years following can best be described as a melee. There were endless school functions, sporting events, emergency room visits, church activities, and everything in between. Despite the chaos, Merrill rarely unhinged, and rather maintained an aura of calmness, control, and always his sense of humor. It was during this time when his personal and professional life also reshaped itself. He first left his city employment and formally headed to the outdoors, beginning a successful landscaping business. Some years later, the family relocated to nearby Wyckoff. Overall, these were very rewarding changes, but for his family, living with a professional landscaper had its drawbacks. For starters, everyone worked, no matter the age. Even first grade appeared to be an acceptable age for raking leaves and shoveling snow. Though this may sound challenging, Merrill was never too hard on his children. Still, he had his expectations. In those times when he demonstrated disappointment and a lack of patience, it was generally centered around basic landscaping principles, such as the inability to discern the difference between an annual and a perennial, a weed from a young flower, or when unable to mow a straight line. We do not need to talk about the older two’s involvement in the great chicken massacre, or the time the younger boys mauled several bushes around the house after getting carried away playing Star Wars with wiffle ball bats. By the time the younger boys were entering high school, Merrill and Jane decided it was time to trade in their Jersey roots and move the family to Mendon, Vermont, where they remained thereafter. It was a calculated move, but it could not come soon enough. The younger three boys were done with grade school and due to enter MSJ, the oldest had just graduated college, and Merrill was anxious to start his life as a Vermonter (truly the mind of a flatlander). He then sold his business, turned in his clothing, bought his first flannel and several pairs of camouflage cargo pants. But it was not the immediate covered-bridge-and-maple-syrup life he was expecting. He pursued several different business ventures and eventually discovered the art of pizza and opened A Crust Above with his wife, daughter and son-in-law Carl Auger. The company operated for twenty plus years as a popular entity in Rutland. Some may remember Merrill as “that delivery guy,” who was always quick with a smile, a joke, and pockets full of dog treats and silver dollars. “You never know when you are going to run into a dog or a child and they both can be a problem. One biscuit or one dollar and you have a friend for life”. Unfortunately, the last several years of business were marred with several personal losses. His one and only daughter, Catherine Auger, who meant the world to him, died of cancer. It was not long after that his son-in-law, Carl also passed away. Then, just a few years later, his wife was suddenly taken after a hit-and-run accident. Though a devastating time, through it all he maintained his sense of humor and work ethic. But the business had become a strain, as did his progressive intolerance of millennials (wink). Unable to find an acceptable proprietor to take over he decided to close the doors and head into retirement. Apparently, he got tired of that, too. So now, he is stepping down and saying goodbye. Not without one final laugh, though. Per his request, he will be cremated “in the least expensive box available, no frills for me”. Part of his remains will be spread over the grounds of the hunting cabin and forest where he spent many seasons with his very good friends Wayne and Joe and others with whom he shared many stories and laughs while creating many more. Though he rarely raised his rifle, his tree stand was one of his favorite places to enjoy a good book and long naps. Part of him will also be spread with the remains of his wife in Maine, their favorite vacation spot. The last part of him, per his request, may be flushed down the toilet of his old Vermont home. As he eloquently put it, he wanted to get some use of out of that very expensive septic system. There will be no services. Only this obituary as recognition and celebration of the man he was. Though he occasionally presented himself as a caustic man, with a slight hint of prejudice and ignorance, and someone who wanted to be a burden to society, he was never very good at any of those things. His heart was too soft for those roles. That is why we are left with this letter and a few simple instructions, part endearing, part playful. Because the façade was only a façade, and behind that was a wise, kind, gentle man, a loving father, friend and husband. That is the man we now recognize and wish to share and remember. God bless you Merrill and good luck on the other side. If, by chance, you meet God, please keep the jokes clean. As we are often reminded, life can be both comedy and tragedy. It simply depends on how you choose to look at it. Merrill saw the comedy in life, and that is how we choose to honor him today. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.