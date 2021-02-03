Merritt C. Morey RUPERT — Merritt C. Morey, 76, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 9, 1944, in Granville, New York, the son of Merritt and Grace (Clark) Morey. He graduated in 1962 from Salem Washington Academy. Mr. Morey worked on the family farm and was employed at Dorr Co. in Manchester for 36 years, retiring in 2020. He was a 56-year member of the Rupert Fire Dept., including as 2nd assistant chief and a trustee. He was also a member of Rupert Congregational Church, the Farm Bureau, and a 4-H leader. Survivors include his children, Keith Morey of Rupert, Glenn Morey of West Rupert and Ellen Crawford of Arlington; a sister, Adeline Lathrop of East Greenwich, New York; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Della Cassidy. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Fire Dept., P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.