Merritt C. Morey RUPERT — The family of Merritt C. Morey invite you to a graveside service on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Service will take place in the Rupert Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Rupert Firehouse. Merritt passed away on Feb. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem, New York.
