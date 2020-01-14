Merritt F. Wheeler Jr. NORTH CHITTENDEN — Merritt F. Wheeler Jr., 76, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Rutland Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born at Proctor Hospital and grew up in North Chittenden. He worked on the family farm and in the late-1970s, was employed by the Town of Chittenden highway department, later elected as road commissioner. After retiring, he continued plowing driveways and ran his refuse hauling business. Mr. Wheeler enjoyed trout fishing in Furnace Brook, NASCAR racing and playing bingo twice a week. Survivors include two brothers Lyle and Cleo Wheeler, both of Chittenden; many stepchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Chase Wheeler, and his second wife, Barbara Wheeler; and siblings Audrey Mussaw and Elmer Wheeler Sr. There is no public funeral service; private burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Chittenden First Response or Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
