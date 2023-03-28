Meveret L. Manfredi RUTLAND — Meveret L. Manfredi, 95, of Rutland passed away Thursday March 23, 2023, at Mountain View Center. She was born in Burlington December 18, 1927, the daughter of Jesse and Bernice (Hayward) Norton. She was a graduate of Rutland High School. Meveret was employed as a bookkeeper at Munsat Jewelery and Desjardins Munsat Jewelery Store. She enjoyed her family and reading. Surviving are one daughter Teresa Pitts and her husband Frederick of Rutland Town, five sons, Michael Manfredi of Rutland, Anthony Manfredi and his wife Donna of Rutland, Robert Manfredi and his wife Sheryl of Rutland, Mark Manfredi and his wife Susan of Hamilton, NJ and Timothy Manfredi and his wife Melissa of Rutland, nine grandchildren, Matthew, Denyce, Christopher, Lori, Kyle, Charles, Michael, Bethany and Arabella, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Aldo M. Manfredi. As her request there are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday March 31, 2023 at 11:00am at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Christ the King School, Mount Saint Joseph Academy or to Visiting Nurse Association.
