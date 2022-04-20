Michael A.D. Naselli RUTLAND — Michael Anthony Dennis Naselli, of Stanley, North Carolina, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 58 years old, following a long illness. Michael was born on Sept. 6, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Leonard C. Naselli and Ann A. (Graham) Naselli. Michael spent the first 15 years of his life in Brooklyn until his family relocated to Ozone Park, New York, in January of 1978. Michael attended John Adams High School. He spent his days playing handball and his evenings hanging out with friends. Michael served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1985 to 1989 where he received an honorable discharge. The job he loved most following his discharge from the USN, was being an iron worker for many years. Following 9/11, he helped rebuild 7 World Trade and was extremely proud to be a part of that. On the job site he was at on 9/11, he was pulling people off the street and bringing them to safety as the towers fell. In November of 2005, Michael moved to Rutland, Vermont, with his then-wife, Kristine, and their children. He worked at RRMC for several years. He eventually decided to join the Vermont Army National Guard in 2008 as a Medic. Unfortunately, that enlistment was brief due to an illness and a major surgery. His greatest loves were his children. He enjoyed taking them to parks or out to eat. He took his two youngest children on many mini vacations, including Lake George, New York. Survivors include his sister, Helene Naselli, of Stanley, North Carolina; his ex-wife, Kristine Naselli, their four children, Justin, Dawn, Ashley and Nikolas Naselli, all of Rutland, Vermont; his daughter, Theresa Naselli, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and several cousins. He was predeceased by both maternal grandparents, both paternal grandparents; his maternal uncle, Dennis Graham; his youngest sister, Dawn Santo Maria Naselli; and both parents. Following his cremation, there will be a small military service on the grounds of the VA Hospice where he passed away.
