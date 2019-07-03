Michael A. Goodwin SALISBURY – Michael A. Goodwin, 59, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home. Michael served in the United States Navy as a Hull Tech from 1977-1981. He worked for many years doing roofing, welding, metal fabrication and firefighting. He was a contract firefighter working in Iraq from 2005-2006 and Saudi Arabia from 2010-2011. He enjoyed being an instructor at the Vermont Fire Academy and a training officer for the Fair Haven Fire Department. He was a military history buff, especially of World War II and the Civil War, a passion which he shared with his son, Karl. Michael also enjoyed collecting miniature fire trucks with his son. He had a passion for meticulously improving and maintaining his property and was a talented carpenter. Michael was an avid lover of dogs, which he had many of during his life. Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ralena Goodwin, of Salisbury; and his son, Karl Goodwin, of Shrewsbury. He was predeceased by his parents Forrest and Marion (Twigg) Goodwin. As per Michael’s wishes, no services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.