Michael A. Lalime FAIR HAVEN — Michael A. Lalime, 77, of Fair Haven passed away on October 12, 2022. Mike was a longtime resident of Fair Haven and an active member of the community. He worked at NCR for more than 35 years and was a true company man. After retirement, he and his wife of 54 years dedicated their time to the American Legion Post 49. He loved the outdoors, animals, numbers, and fixing things. And he could fix ANYTHING. Mike will be dearly missed and always remembered. Mike was predeceased by his father, R. Wendell Lalime, his mother, Georgette (Gendron) Lalime, and his twin brother, Stephen. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Willett) Lalime, daughters, Michelle Miller and Janet Heywood and her husband, Joshua Heywood, son, Brian Lalime and his wife, Jessica Lalime. His grandchildren are Madison Miller, Oliver & Natalie Heywood, Drew Lalime and his step grandsons, Jaden and Nathan Harnois. He is also survived by his recently discovered extended family in VA, NC & FL. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mike’s honor instead of traditional funeral services. We welcome Mike’s friends and family to join us at the American Legion Post 49, 72 South Main Street, Fair Haven, VT on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 49 or your local Humane Society.
