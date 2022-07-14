Michael A. Moore WEST RUTLAND — Michael A. Moore, 59, of West Rutland passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born in Rutland on July 24, 1962, to Donald Moore and Virginia (Deleva) Moore. Michael was a graduate of Mill River Union High School and worked as a flooring installer with Carpet Warehouse. He loved hunting, camping, four wheeling, snowmobiling, listening to classic rock, watching the New York Giants and NASCAR, and cooking for his friends and family. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Denise Moore of West Rutland; his daughters, Jessica Moore of Waterbury (and husband Jordan Fortier) and Ashley Moore of East Calais (and partner Randall Szott); several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and dog Buster. He is predeceased by his parents and by a sister, Bonnie Moore. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
