Michael A. Pratico RUTLAND — A lifelong Rutland resident, Michael Anthony “Punky” Pratico, 71, of Rutland, passed away at home on October 8, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born February 25, 1951 to Antonio and Pauline (Ettori) Pratico, the youngest of their five children. His Italian-American heritage – and the accompanying, traditional food -- brought him particular pleasure throughout his life. Mike attended Christ the King School and was a 1969 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy. He attended Castleton State College as an Early Education major before reevaluating the wisdom of that choice. Anyone who knew him is grateful for that decision. Mike was peeling cabbage during a shift at Gill’s Deli in Rutland in the summer of 1968, when Neva Kennedy caught his eye. Opposites do attract, and they married in record heat on August 16, 1975. During their 47 years of marriage, Mike and Neva celebrated their differences, cancelling out each other’s votes at election time. A natural entrepreneur, Mike used his outgoing personality to his advantage as a successful car salesman at Pollack Pontiac and Cadillac and Carey’s Auto Sales until striking out on his own with his first business, The Gun Gallery. In the early 1990s, he expanded his business to a larger location, and opened The New England Outdoorsman, which brought him both income and joy. He would often be heard saying that his vocation was also his avocation. Driven by his strong work ethic, even after he retired from “The Store,” Mike dabbled in other local business ventures. The consummate outdoorsman, many of Mike’s favorite memories were made hunting and fishing, first with his father and brothers and later with his grandchildren and friends. Throughout his life, Mike’s favorite “holiday” was the first day of Hunting Season. In addition to his success as a hunter, Mike was an accomplished trap and sporting clays shooter. Proudly a lifelong-member of the NRA, Mike competed in – and won – shooting contests all over America. Mike was the Vermont State Trapshooting Champion 20 times. In his 50-year shooting career, Mike won over 200 championship titles. Of all of his titles, he was most proud of being chosen as the Vermont State Delegate for the American Trapshooting Association, and represented the state at the Grand American National Trapshooting Championship in Ohio. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister Veda Gilligan (Al) Ghio; a brother Raymond (Lorraine) Pratico; his mother-in-law Isabella “Izzy” Loso; a brother-in-law Floyd (Jean) Kennedy; and a sister-in-law Jaqueline Derse. He will be missed by his wife, Neva (Kennedy) Pratico of Rutland; his daughter Angela “CK” (Scott) Allen of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; his grandchildren Yeardley Allen, and Campbell Allen; his brother William (Bonnie) Pratico of Rutland; his sister Anne (Harold “Hub”) Hubbard of Ocala, Florida; his sisters-in law Deborah (Ron) Visi of Franklin, Virginia, Charlotte (Jerry) McGee of Red Wing, Minnesota, Leila (Scott) Racicot of Bennington, Vermont; his brothers-in-law Guy (Joy) Loso of Ocala, Florida, Billy Loso of Proctor, Vermont; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Clifford’s Funeral Home on Friday October 14,2022 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the Cancer Center Program at The Cancer Center of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation at 267-426-6500 or PO Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352; The Regional Ambulance Service at 202-773-1746 or 275 Stratton Road Rutland, Vermont 05701; and the Hudson Falls Rod and Gun Club at 1420 NY 196 Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
