Michael Augustus Tuttle WHITEHALL, N.Y. - Michael Augustus Tuttle, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 30, 2018, at his home. Michael was born on Oct. 1, 1987, in Rutland, Vermont, to Cherie Tyrell and Perry Tuttle. Michael attended Whitehall schools, receiving his GED in 2006. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours in Iraq, serving with “Delta Company—Dark Knights,” receiving many decorations which were Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star (2nd Award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award), Combat Action Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver Wheeled Vehicles. Michael was honorably discharged in 2014 with the rank of SPC E04 after serving his country for six-and-a-half years. Michael was predeceased by his grandmothers Rita Tyrell, Margaret Courcelle, and grandfather, Wayne Tuttle. Survivors include his parents Cherie Tyrell, of Whitehall, Perry and Ann Tuttle, of Proctor, VT; a son, Landon Tuttle, of Colorado Springs, whom he cherished; sisters Eleni Tyrell, of Plattsburgh, and Jennifer Barnard, of Proctor, VT; grandparents Hank Tyrell, of Ticonderoga, Joanne and Richard Palmer, of Schenectady, and Leonard Courcelle, of Rutland, VT; his fiancée, Katrina Hoffman and her son, Nicholas Huges, of Colorado Springs. His surviving aunts and uncles are Cindy Ferguson, Connie Ferguson, Lisa Tyrell (Damian), Jamie Harrington (Brad), Junior Ferguson, Ronald Ferguson (Joann), Donald Ferguson, Darren Tyrell, Cynthia Race (James), Jill Hackett (Robert), Brenda Morse (Stanley), MaryLynn Lemmo, Elise Bedard, Sue VanWie, Kelly Parker, Tim Tuttle, David Tuttle, James Tuttle, Mark Courcelle. He is also survived by his son's mother, Dominique Debello, of Colorado Springs; and several cousins. Michael had many hobbies. He could always make someone laugh. He liked to go four-wheeling, play the drums, or just hang out talking with some buddies. He also enjoyed watching The Terminator, Alien movies and the Sopranos Series when he was younger. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, where the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will conduct a Veterans Service at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Pallbearers will be his friends Charles DeGroff, Paul Martindale, Colin Wilbur, Joe Neddo, Richard Hobbs and Bruce Gordon. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to the Whitehall Veterans Memorial Wall, C/O Whitehall American Legion Post 83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887. Michael will be deeply missed by many.
