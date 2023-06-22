Michael B. Mondella DRESDEN, NY — Michael Bernard Mondella was born November 11, 1959 and passed away courageously at the age of 63 on June 16, 2023. He was incredibly brave - he defeated cancer not once, but twice over the last decade. He lost his battle the third time, though not without a fight. Hello my mom, hello my kids, hello my sister - he always checked in and made sure to let you know how much he loved you and that you were special. He relished using the f bomb, a cold Budweiser and a cigarette (or maybe three), fishing, hunting, his motorcycle, being outside, but most of all, his two children - Michael Patrick and Miya Lyn. He was an electrician and proud IBEW member for 35 years. He had a bit of a knack for finding trouble and doing things his own way. He could be a tad grumpy, but though he didn’t want you to know, he was a big softy and had a history of bringing home any stray animal that tugged on his heart strings. He’d help anyone that needed it and told the best “Jack Bear” stories. He was our hero, our best friend, and the strongest person we knew. He was loved by many and will be so very missed. He is survived by his children, Miya Lyn and Michael Patrick Mondella, their mother, Michele, his sister and brother in law, Catherine and Jeremy Matosky, and their children, Jacob and Caleb, and his mother, with whom he had a special connection, Jane Mondella. He was predeceased by his father, Pasquale “Poppa” Mondella, in 2011. We wish to thank the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the amazing care he received in the short time he was there. They are proof that angels really do exist. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In the meantime, raise a glass to him and all those working to defeat cancer.
