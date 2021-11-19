Michael Birajiclian RUTLAND — Michael Birajiclian, 87, of Rutland, Vermont, passed peacefully on Nov. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Michael was born in 1934 in Aleppo, Syria, to Sarkis and Mirine Birajiclian. He received his early education in Syria, before moving to the United States in 1962 to pursue a career in the optical field. Michael owned and operated Vermont Optical in downtown Rutland for 39 years before retiring in 2010. Michael’s happiest times were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He especially loved the holidays with all his family together, sharing a meal or a friendly game of backgammon; or the many trips taking his family to Montreal to spend time with his parents and siblings. In addition to working and spending time with his family, Michael enjoyed many years playing poker with his friends. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Birajiclian, whom he married in 1969 in Pomfret, Vermont. He is also survived by his children, Michael Birajiclian (Lauren), Christine Franck (Will) and Gregory Birajiclian (Trish); as well as his beloved grandchildren, Grayson Birajiclian, Celeste Birajiclian, Aiden Franck and Ryan Franck. Also surviving him are several nieces, nephews and his special grand-puppy, ‘Ollie.’ Michael was predeceased by his parents, Sarkis and Mirine. He was also predeceased by sisters, Takouri and Arshalouys, and his brother, Kevork. Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held next spring. The family would like to thank BAYADA Hospice and BAYADA Home Health Care (most particularly, Bob, Bree, Melissa J., Melissa A. and Ann) for their compassionate care to Michael over the past year. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; or BAYADA Home Health Care, 2 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
