Michael Chaloux WEST RUTLAND — Michael Chaloux died Oct. 26, 2020. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 12:20 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.