Michael D. Ballard SHOREHAM — Michael Dean Ballard, 59, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Hanover, New Hampshire. He was born April 26, 1961, in Proctor, the son of T. Alvaro and Edith Dorothy (Johnson) Ballard. He graduated in 1979 from Middlebury Union High School. Mr. Ballard worked at Gonyea Lumber Mill in Pittsford and later established his own company, Michael Ballard & Sons Logging. He supplied pulpwood for Fort Ticonderoga Paper Mill and hauled pulp for Weston Pulpwood in Essex. He was forced to retire in 2015 due to a disability. He enjoyed fishing, square dancing, rock and roll music and working on his equipment. Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Ballard of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Greg Ballard of Fair Haven; his mother and his partner, Jane May Piper, both of Shoreham; four siblings, Kevin Ballard of Nashville, Tennessee, Gary Ballard of Shoreham, Julie Foote of Salisbury and Laurie Bishop of Ferrisburgh; his former wife and mother of his children, Lorie Ballard of Poultney; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father. The graveside service will be at a later date in Lake View Cemetery in Shoreham, followed by a celebration of his life at his home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
