Michael "Dave" Pearson HOMOSASSA, FL. — Michael “Dave” Pearson, 79, of Homosassa, Florida, formerly of Rutland, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness. He was born in Fayston, and grew up in Rochester. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957, serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge as Chief Petty Officer in 1979. He owned and operated Caggige’s Market of Rutland and Valley Garage in Shoreham until retiring to Florida in 2006. Survivors include his wife Ann (Flood) of Homosassa; daughter Karen Biango of Virginia Beach; son David Fitzgerald of Pittsford; daughter Sheri Fitzgerald of Fair Haven; son Timothy of Vista, California; daughter Naomi Flanders of Rutland and son Timmothy of Homosassa; 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also a brother Mervin Comes of Hancock and a sister Beverly Allen of Stockbridge. He was predeceased by his foster parents, Arthur and Elsie Comes, son Michael Pearson, Jr., and granddaughter Ashley Fitzgerald of Pittsford. A memorial service will be held March 24, at Walden Woods Clubhouse in Homosassa, with a memorial service at a later date in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
