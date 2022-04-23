Michael E. Ladago SUDBURY — Mike Ladago, 71, of Sudbury, died April 5, 2022, due to brain cancer. Mike was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Edward and Dolores Ladago. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and served as a medic until he was honorably discharged in order to attend college at UMass Amherst, where he received his degree in Environmental Studies. It was there that he met his future wife, Sharon. Mike faced his short illness much like the way he led his life, with courage, determination, humor and curiosity. He was a full-time adventure seeker and an avid lover of the outdoors. He was most happy in the mountains of Vermont, Colorado and California, and the forests surrounding his property in Sudbury. He never passed up an opportunity to explore the outdoors or stop at a local bakery for a scone. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, of 44 years; sons, Bret and wife Monica, Dean, and Pike; brothers, Ed, Mark, Darryl, Tommy and wife Alba; and his faithful furry partner in all outdoor adventures, Luna. Because Mike celebrated life, no formal funeral service is being planned; instead, he will be honored with a private celebration of life to be held at a later date. In Mike's memory, please take a moment to get outside and explore, whether it be to climb a mountain, enjoy a sunset or find beauty in spring wildflowers.
