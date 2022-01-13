Michael E. LaFountain GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Michael Edward LaFountain passed away into the arms of the Lord at Albany Medical Center on Jan. 8, 2022, following a short illness. Michael was born on Sept. 27, 1982, at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, New York, the son of Edward and Gail (Fialkovich) LaFountain. He graduated from Granville High School in 2000. He attended SUNY Adirondack and Potsdam. Mike worked for many years painting and staining homes throughout the area. He also worked in the slate industry for a brief time. He loved the outdoors and loved being able to work outside, in addition to outdoor activities he enjoyed. He loved gardening and animals, especially cats. He is survived by his parents; a sister, Sonia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and a nephew. A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
