Michael Edward Kenney RUTLAND — Michael Edward Kenney, 72, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home with his family, after a four-year battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Michael was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1969 as a damage controlman on the USS Jonas Ingram. His time in the service was a lifelong source of pride, and he worked with the Tin Can Sailors Association restoring the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. in Battleship Cove, Fall River, Massachusetts, for many years. The first member of his family to graduate from college, he earned a BA in Industrial Arts from Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts in 1973. A Vermont educator for nearly 30 years, Michael worked in the Milton, Rutland City, Randolph and Bellows Falls school districts. He believed strongly in continuing studies and throughout his lifetime, encouraged many young people to study hard and pursue academic achievement. Michael was an avid runner, training on the hilly roads of Killington and running many road races. He was a passionate skier for the freedom it brought him, as well as the sense of adventure and exploration. He was a lifelong golfer, hooked on the pursuit of the perfect swing and the simple pleasure of sharing time with a companion. Above all, he was a warm, caring husband, a fun-loving and involved father, and a loyal friend, always there when those around him needed a steady hand, an ear to listen, or simply a ride. He will be missed more than words can express, but his spirit and wisdom will live on through all who knew him. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Louise Boucher Kenney of Rutland; a daughter, Jacqueline (husband Henry), a son, Edward (wife Claudia); three grandchildren, Liam, Carlo and Zoe; a sister, Patricia (husband Kevin), brothers, Richard (partner Lisa) and Edward (wife Cathy); beloved Boucher in-laws; and a close knit circle of friends, including an extraordinary group of fraternity brothers. Private graveside services will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A remembrance ceremony and celebration of life will be held for all to attend when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Endowment Fund rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising.
