Michael F. Driscoll BRANDON — Michael Francis Driscoll, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his home in Brandon. Mike was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Aug. 13, 1954. He was the son of Francis and Pauline (Harris) Driscoll. He grew up in Windsor where he received his education. Mike had been a carpenter all his life. He had worked for Wright Construction and John Russell Corp. Mike was also a civic-minded volunteer. He had served for many years on the Mount Holly and Brandon Area rescue squads. He enjoyed gardening and raising chickens and ducks. He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Marcille) Driscoll, of Brandon, whom he married in Rutland on Aug. 13, 1987; one daughter, Holly Towler, of Brandon; three brothers, Scott, Mark and Chris Driscoll, of Ferrisburgh; five sisters, Geri and Teri Driscoll, of Burlington, Nancy Driscoll, Diane Driscoll and Lorraine Pomykala, all of Rutland. Three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.