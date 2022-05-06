Michael F. Mazur POULTNEY — Michael Francis "Mike" Mazur, 56, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after losing his battle to cancer. Michael was born on March 26, 1966, in Burlington, the son of Francis and Mary (Sabol) Mazur. Michael graduated from Poultney High School class of 1984. He then went to Wyoming to attend Wyoming Technical Institute for auto mechanics. After finishing his training in Wyoming, he moved to Florida where he lived for several years before moving back home to Vermont. For the last decade, he worked as a mechanic at R&D Automotive in Castleton. He had a passion for motorcycles, motocross, and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Mazur (Connie), of Poultney; his nephew, Anthony Mazur (Susannah), of Castleton; his niece, Marissa Mazur, of Poultney; as well as many close friends whom Mike considered as family. He was predeceased by his father, Francis "Frank" Mazur, in 1982; and his mother, Mary (Sabol) Mazur, in 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Poultney, with the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Poultney American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
